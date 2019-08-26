Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast

Up Yoddha, after losing to Dabang Delhi in their previous encounter, will eye a comeback as they take on Puneri Paltan in the second match on Monday, which will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi. PKL 2019 Season 7 has entered its sixth week and UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan fixture will start around 8:30PM on August 26. Currently placed at the second-last position after 11 matches, Puneri Paltan are looking for an upward trajectory. Meanwhile, UP Yoddha, who are ranked 10th in the points table, are also in need of a victory.

The PKL 2019 Season 7, which began on July 20, will conclude on October 19. Twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019 and they are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan start?

The second match of Day 1 of week six will be played been UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan. This will be 61st match of the PKL 2019. The match between UP and Pune teams will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi. The PKL Season 7 fixture between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan is scheduled to start at 8.30PM on August 26.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan on TV?

The PKL 2019 UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

