Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Telecast

UP Yoddha will welcome Puneri Paltan on home ground on Sunday at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match number 125 will be see UP Yoddha fight it out against Puneri Paltan in front of their home fans. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 fixture will commence at 8:30PM. UP Yoddha led by skipper Nitesh Kumar have already qualified for the playoffs and will now look to maintain their upward trajectory. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan who are out of the playoffs race, will look to upset the home side.

The Pro Kabaddi League has entered into its 12th week. There are two matches lined up for Sunday with the first being between an in-inform Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates at 7:30PM. In the second game of the day, the home team will take on Puneri Paltan at 8:30PM. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan match start?

The 125th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8:30PM. The match between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan match on live streaming?

The live streaming of UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.