Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast

UP Yoddha take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of the day at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 21, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast
UP Yoddha face Tamil Thalaivas in Jaipur (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

In the 101st match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7, UP Yoddha's will be facing Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday, September 20. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, will host PKL 2019 Season 7 UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas fixture. UP Yoddha will eye to continue with their form when they meet bottom-placed Tamil Thalaivas. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas, who had failed to produce a clinical show this season, will hope to make a difference in their upcoming outing. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas will start at 8:30 pm.

The Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi League has started on Saturday. Jaipur, which is also known as the pink city, will host two fixtures on its inaugural night. The first game will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Supergiants at 7:30 pm. In the second game, Tamil Thalaivas will face the UP challenge. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas start?

The 101th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram