Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast

The ongoing season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League is in its third week currently. The matches of the third week of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 are taking place at Paltiputra Sports Stadium, in Patna, Bihar. With a total of 28 matches have been already played so far, the 29th match will take place on Wednesday, August 7. The match will be played between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas. The first match of the day will start at 7.30pm IST.

The PKL 2019 season 7 began on July 20, 2019. The series will conclude on October 19, 2019, after a period of three months. This year, a total of 12 teams are part of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, including Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

In the 29th match of the season, UP Yoddha will be locking horns with Tamil Thalaivas. Both the teams are in high-spirits, playing their fifth match in the series. While UP Yoddha has won just one match previously, Tamil Thalaivas has been successful in claiming victory in two out of the four matches.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas start?

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas will be playing the first match of day, August 7, 2019. The 29th match of the season will start at 7.30pm IST and will be taking place at Patliputra Sports Stadium.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas on TV?

Viewers can watch the TV screening of the UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?

The UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas can be live-streamed on Hotstar, which is also live streaming all the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches.

