Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Telecast

UP Yoddha will meet Telugu Titans in the 129th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 encounter on Wednesday (October 9). The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans fixture will be held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Team UP Yoddha, who will be hosting Telugu Titans in the home-field, will be eyeing on their third consecutive win, achieving a 100% record in home matches. On the other hand, Telugu Titans, who lost their last game at the venue, will aim at finishing their season with a win. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans will commence at 8:30 PM.

The 12th week of PKL Season 7 is being played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. In the second game of the day, October 9, UP Yoddha will fight it out against Telugu Titans. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans match start?

The 129th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM. The match between UP Yoddha and Telugu Titans will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.