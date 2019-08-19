Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 is now into its fifth week with teams fighting to reach the knockout of the league. The 50th match of the season will be played between UP Yodhha and Jaipur Pink Panthers. This will be the second match of Monday, August 19 and will commence at 8.30PM IST. All the matches of the fifth week will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

With 12 teams in PKL Season 7, the league began on July 20, 2019. This is the seventh season of the famous kabaddi tournament. Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will conclude on October 19, 2019. The 12 teams who are part of PKL 2019 are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

After a power-packed match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, the second match of Monday, August 19 will be played between UP Yodhha and Jaipur Pink Panthers. The league leaders Jaipur Pink Panthers will be playing the first of their two matches in the Chennai leg. On the other hand, UP Yoddha, who have been suffering due to their poor performance so far, will be try to grab a win this time.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers start?

The UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers clash will be the 50th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7. The match is scheduled to begin at 8.30PM IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The match will take place on August 19, 2019.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on TV?

The UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers clash of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 can be watched on television on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of UP Yodhha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

