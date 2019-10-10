Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast

Mumba take on Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 fixture on Thursday. Both sides have qualified for PKL 2019 Season 7 playoffs and will try to have an upper hand on the turf. The PKL 2019 Season 7 match U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. U Mumba, who still have one more game left in this season, will look to go higher on the points table in the upcoming outing. Meanwhile, Haryana Steelers who are playing their last game of PKL Season 7 will eye to end it on a winning note. The PKL 2019 Season 7 clash between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will commence at 7:30 pm.

The PKL 2019 Season 7 has entered the final stages of the most competitive and unpredictable season in history and the favourites for the coveted title still cannot be named. As the final leg is underway, fans have to wait to find out the six-team who have qualified for the playoffs. League leaders Dabang Delhi were the first to qualify for the playoffs followed by Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls who have also battled their way for a spot in the playoffs. The PKL 2019 Season 7 playoffs will be held in Ahmedabad from October 14 to 19.

This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers start?

The 130th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between the U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season the U Mumba and Haryana Steelers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

