Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Playoffs Eliminator 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Online

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Eliminator I will be played between UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls on Monday (October 14). UP Yoddha, who have an upper edge after defeating Bengaluru Bulls last Friday in their final game of the league stage, will eye to hold on the momentum against the Bulls. Meanwhile, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will look to produce a clinical performance on the turf. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Eliminator I UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. Both the sides have met twice this season and UP Yoddha have emerged victories on both the occasions. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Eliminator I UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be played at 7:30 pm.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 playoff stage begins on Monday at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. The PKL fixture has two eliminators lined up for the day. The teams who will emerge victories in these two matches will face Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors in their respective PKL 2019 Season 7 semi-finals.

This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Playoffs UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

The eliminator 1 of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between the UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season eliminator 1 UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 eliminator 1 will be available on Hotstar.

