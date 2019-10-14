Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Playoffs Eliminator 2 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Online

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 second eliminator will see U Mumba face Haraya Steelers on Monday (October 14). The PKL 2019 Season 7 eliminator 2 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. U Mumba, who held a tie with Dabang Delhi in their final league stage game, will aim at giving their best shot when they take on the Haryana side. On the other hand, Haryana Steelers will bank on their well-balanced raiding unit and produce an all-round show as the step into the trot. The Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 eliminator 2 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers fixture will commence at 8:30 pm. Both the team have won one of their previous two encounters.

The PKL 2019 Season 7 kicks off the playoff stage on Monday. Hosted by Ahmedabad, the two eliminators will see UP Yoddha battle Bengaluru Bulls at 7:30 pm followed by U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers at 8:30 pm. The PKL 2019 Season 7 semi-finals will be played on Wednesday, October 16. The winners from today's eliminators will meet the top two teams, Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi, in the semis. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Playoffs U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers start?

The eliminator 2 of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between the U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season eliminator 2 U Mumba and Haryana Steelers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Playoffs U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

