Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Playoffs: Schedule, Timings, Venue, Teams Qualified and Prize Money

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Playoff is all set to begin from October 14. Considered as the toughest week of PKL 2019 Season 7, the playoff games will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad. In order to elevate the fan experience, the organisers decided to choose Ahmedabad as the host city. The iconic venue will host two eliminators, semi-finals and the PKL 2019 final. The Gard Finale will be held on October 19.

The six teams to clash in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 playoffs are Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls. Dabang Delhi were the first to qualify for the playoffs followed by Bengal Warriors, Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha, U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls.

The consolidated prize money for PKL 2019 Season 7 is Rs. 8 Crore. The champions of Season 7 will bag Rs. 3 Crore. The runners-up will receive Rs. 1.8 crore, while third fourth-placed teams will get Rs 90 lakh each and the fifth and sixth position teams will get Rs 45 lakh each.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Play-off Fixtures:

Monday, October 14 - In the first eliminator of PKL 2019 Season 7, UP Yoddha will face the reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls at 7:30 pm.

Monday, October 14 - The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7's second eliminator will see U Mumba lock horns with Haryana Steelers at 8:30 pm.

PKL 2019 Season 7 Semi-finals Fixtures:

The Winner of PKL 2019 First Eliminator will meet Dabang Delhi on October 16, Wednesday in the semi-finals clash. The PKL 2019 semi-final match will start at 7:30 pm

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 second semi-final will be played between Bengal Warriors and the winner of the second eliminator on October 16, Wednesday. The PKL 2019 semi-finals clash will start at 8:30 pm

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Final will be played on October 19 at 7:30 pm.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.