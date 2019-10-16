Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Playoffs Semi-final 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast Online

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 first semi-final will be played between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi on October 16, Wednesday. Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls, who won a nailbiter against UP in Eliminator 1, will look to get off to a good start when the face the Delhi side. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi semi-final will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, will want to make the best of the form they have displayed all season and make way to the final. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Semi-final Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi will commence at 7:30PM.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 fixture on Wednesday has two semi-finals lined-up. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Semi-final 1 will see Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Dabang Delhi at 7:30PM, followed by Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba at 8:30PM. The winners of these two semi-finals will face each other in PKL 2019 Season 7 Final on October 19. This season 12 teams had participated in PKL 2019. The teams were Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi match start?

The PKL 2019 season 7 semi-final 1 is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. The match between the Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi clash on TV?

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi semi-final 1 clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

