Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Playoffs Semi-final 2 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba Live Telecast Online

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 second semi-final will be played between U Mumba and Bengal warriors on Wednesday, October 16. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 semi-final 2 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. Bengal Warriors, who will play their first game after a week's rest, will have their eyes on the Final considering their form all season. Meanwhile U Mumba, who are on a five-match unbeaten streak, will look to make the best of their winning momentum. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Semi-Final 2 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba is scheduled to start at 8:30PM.

The Pro Kabaddi League is in its final stage and the finalists of season 7 will be decided after two mouthwatering clashes on Wednesday. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 finale will be held on Saturday, October 19. Teams, who will register victories in their respective semi-finals, will meet in PKL 2019 Season 7 Final. The consolidated prize money for PKL 2019 Season 7 is Rs 8 crore. The champions of Season 7 will bag Rs 3 crore while the runners-up will receive Rs 1.8 crore. The third and fourth placed teams will get Rs 90 lakh each and the fifth and sixth position teams will get Rs 45 lakh each. This season 12 teams had participated in PKL 2019. The teams were Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba match start?

The PKL 2019 season 7 semi-final 2 is scheduled to start at 8:30PM. The match between the Bengal Warriors and U Mumba will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba clash on TV?

The Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba semi-final 2 clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

