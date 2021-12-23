Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 December 23 matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The inaugural day of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 was an action-packed one, as the first Triple Panga of season eight was filled with edge-of-the-seat thrillers. The second day of the tournament also has three mouth-watering clashes on offer for fans on Thursday, December 23. All three fixtures will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center behind closed doors. Fans can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Thursday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

Here’s the match line-up details:

The Gujarat Fortune Giants take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the opening match of the day at 07:30 PM IST. Both teams will look to put the previous season behind them, as the Giants finished ninth last season, while the Panthers also failed to qualify for the next round as they finished seventh in the table. The two teams will look to come back stronger this season.

Gujarat Fortune Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted playing 7:

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Mahendra Rajput, Rakesh Narwal, Hadi Oshtorak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amirhossein Mohammad Maleki, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Sachin Narwal

The second match of the night will have Dabang Delhi KC square off against Puneri Paltan, which commences at 08:30 PM IST. The Delhi team stunned the Bengaluru Bulls in their semi-final encounter last season but lost the final against the Bengal Warriors. On the contrary, the Pune-based franchise had a forgetful season, as they managed seven wins and three draws but lost their remaining 13 PKL matches.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan predicted playing 7:

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Balram

Puneri Paltan: Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Sombir, Hadi Tajik

The third and final fixture of Thursday’s Triple Panga will have the Haryana Steelers take on the Patna Pirates at 09:30 PM IST. The Steelers qualified for the playoffs last season, however, they lost the eliminator to U Mumba and crashed out of the competition. Meanwhile, the Pirates finished eighth in the points table with 8 wins, 13 losses, and one tied game. They will be eager to begin their campaign on a positive note.

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates predicted playing 7:

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Rajesh Narwal, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Rajesh Gurjar

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Rai, Monu Goyat, Selvamani K, Sandeep, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, Sahil Mann

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 8 Second day fixtures will be held on Thursday, December 23. All three matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.