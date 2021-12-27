Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 December 27 matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Action continues in the Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2021-22 with the second double header of the season in Bengaluru, on Monday, December 27. The Tamil Thalaivas take on U Mumba in the first match of the day, while U.P. Yoddha square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Monday’s clashes at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru behind closed doors. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Thursday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

Here’s the match line-up details:

U Mumba return to the mat to take on Tamil Thalaivas in the opening match of the day at 07:30 PM IST. The Mumbai team are placed fifth in the PKL 2021-22 points table with six points under their belt, having won and lost a game each. They won their season opener against the Bengaluru Bulls (46-30) but lost their second fixture (27-31) against Dabang Delhi K.C. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas are currently in search of their first victory in the ongoing season and find themselves in 11th place with just three points to their name. They drew their season opener with the Telugu Titans (40-40), however, the club lost their second outing against the Bulls (38-30). The two teams will be looking to bounce back from their previous defeats and gain some winning momentum in the league.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas predicted playing 7:

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku or Shivam, Fazel Atrachali

Tamil Thalaivas: K Prapajan, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, Sagar, Sahil Singh

The second match of the night will have the U.P. Yoddha locking horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers, the game starts at 08:30 PM IST. The Uttar-Pradesh-based franchise lost their season opener against the Bengal Warriors (38-33). However, they fought back with a last raid against the Patna Pirates in their previous encounter, which they won 36 - 35. They are placed seventh in the PKL 2021-22 points table with six points to their name. On the other hand, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have had a similar run as they too succumbed to a 34-27 loss in their season opener against the Gujarat Giants. However, the Pink team got past the Haryana Steelers in their second encounter by a narrow 40-38 scoreline in their second match.

Both clubs walk into this fixture on the back of a victory in their respective games and will look to extend their winning run in the ongoing tournament.

U.P. Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted playing 7:

U.P. Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep or Shubham Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Amit Hooda, Shaul Kumar

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL season eight, December 27 fixtures will be held on Monday at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.