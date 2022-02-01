Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 01 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to rumble on Bengaluru. Covid has forced the organizers to reschedule a number of matches, but there is no dearth of intense action and closely-fought contest. We will have another set of ‘double-panga’ encounters on Tuesday 01. Bengal Warriorswill take on Gujarat Giants in the first match of Monday. In the second match, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with UP Yoddha in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

TheBengal Warriorswill clash with theGujarat Giantsin Match 86 of thePro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022on Tuesday, February 1 and the match will take place at The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.

The Bengal Warriors are placed sixth in the points table with 41 points from 14 games – they have seven wins and six losses to their name ahead of this match. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, come into this match placed 11th in the Pro Kabaddi League with 33 points from 13 matches.

The opening match of Tuesday between Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pardeep Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti

Match 2 – Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

The Bengaluru Bulls clash with the UP Yoddha in a bid to get their PKL 2021 campaign back on track in match 87.

Bengaluru Bulls, the season 6 champions, has not hit their stride at all this season and will need to be at their best if they have to resurrect their campaign. Their task will be cut out against a well-oiled unit of U.P. Yoddha if they are having any hopes of staying in the top four.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, have been in fine form and they are the favourites heading into this match since they won the reverse fixture.

The second match of Tuesday between Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha begins at 08:30 PM IST.

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7:

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Chandran Ranjit, Bharat Hooda, Mahender Singh, Mayur Kadam, Saurabh Nandal, Aman Antil

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Shubham Kumar Baliyan, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar (C), Sumit Sangwan

