Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 05 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

There will be three matches on Saturday in the Pro Kabaddi League and they will take place at the Sheraton in Bengaluru. Action is relentless in PKL as the action continues to rumble on. U Mumba will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of Saturday. In the second match, UP Yoddha will lock horns with Telugu Titans in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter. We have a third match on Saturday where Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with Haryana Steelers.

Here is the match information for Saturday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Saturday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

U Mumba will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 95th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

U Mumba will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the 95th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. U Mumba are on a two-match losing streak coming into this game – they have won two games, but have lost two as well.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, come into this game after having won both their last two games against Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans.

The opening match of Saturday between U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas begins at 07:30 PM IST.

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7:

U Mumba: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Ankit

Tamil Thalaivas: Maninder Singh, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Vishal Mane

Match 2 – UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

UP Yoddha will clash with the Telugu Titans in Match 96 of thePro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022on Saturday, February 5. UP Yoddha are placed eighth in the PKL standings and have 42 points in 16 games.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the points table and they have just 22 points in 15 games.

The second match of Saturday between UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans begins at 08:30 PM IST.

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7:

UP Yoddha: Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Aman Hooda

Telugu Titans: Galla Raju, Rohit Kumar, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, C Arun, Prince D, Sandeep Kandola

Match 3 – Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will clash with the Haryana Steelers in the 97th match of thePro Kabaddi League 2022on Saturday, February 5. They are currently placed fifth on the points table with 45 points from 15 games.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, are placed fourth in the PKL standings with 48 points in 16 games. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7:

