Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 07 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The intense action in the Pro Kabaddi League continues to rumble on in Bengaluru as we have another set of ‘double panga’ encounters. In the first match, Gujarat Giants will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the second encounter of the day, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with the Telugu Titans.

Here is the match information for Monday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Monday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Gujarat Giants will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 100th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

The Gujarat Giants will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 100th match of thePro Kabaddi (PKL) 2022on Monday, February 7. This match will take place the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.

The Giants come into this match placed ninth in the PKL standings with 43 points from 16 games. The Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, are placed seventh in the PKL points and they have 46 points from 16 encounters.

The opening match of Monday between Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7:

Gujarat Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ajay, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mahendra Rajput,Girish Maruti, Ankit

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Vishal, Sachin Narwal, Sahul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

Match 2 – Bengal Warriorsvs Telugu Titans

The second match of the night will be a bottom-of-the-table clash the Bengal Warriors are up against the Telugu Titans in Match 101 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2020-22.

The second match of Saturday between Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans begins at 08:30 PM IST.

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit Nirwal/Parveen Satpal

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Manish/Adarsh T, Prince D, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

