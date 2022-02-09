Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 09 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The intense action in the Pro Kabaddi League keeps on coming at us and we have another set of ‘double panga’ encounters in Bengaluru. In the first match, Tamil Thalaivas will take on the UP Yoddha. In the second encounter of the day, Telugu Titans will clash with the Gujarat Giants .

Here is the match information for Wednesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Wednesday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Tamil Thalaivas will take on UP Yoddha in the 104th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Tamil Thalaivas will be keen to bounce back after losing their last match to the Haryana Steelers by eight points. They will now clash with UP Yoddha tonight in Match 104 of Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Both these sides are keen to notch up a victory, but UP Yoddha is a side that has fallen off the radar after having lost four of their last five matches.

UP Yoddha come into this match at the seventh position in the standings with 47 points from 17 matches. The Tamil Thalaivas are just behind UP Yoddha, with 45 points from 17 matches.

The opening match of Wednesday between Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Singh

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Gurdeep, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Match 2 – Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants

In the 105th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2022, we will see a clash between Gujarat Giants and the Telugu Titans. Both these sides have been disappointing all season – the Titans have won only one of their 17 matches this season while Gujarat Giants have managed six victories in 17 matches.

The second match of Wednesday between Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants begins at 08:30 PM IST.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7:

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, C. Arun, Adarsh T, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh Narwal, Pardeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Girish Ernak

