Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 10 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The intense action in the Pro Kabaddi League keeps rumbling on and we have another set of ‘double panga’ encounters in Bengaluru. In the first match, Bengal Warriors will take on the Dabang Delhi KC. In the second encounter of the day, Puneri Paltan will clash with the Patna Pirates.

Here is the match information for Thursday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Thursday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Bengal Warriors will take on Dabang Delhi KC. in the 106th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Bengal Warriors will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the 106th match of the Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2022 on Thursday, February 10. This match will take place at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru.

Coming into this match, the Warriors are currently tenth in the PKL standings with 44 points from 18 games.

The opening match of Thursday between Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Rohit Banne, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Rohit/Sukesh Hegde

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Krishan

Match 2 – Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with the Patna Pirates in match 107 of Pro Kabaddi Season 8 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluru on Thursday, February 10. The game is slated to commence at 8:30 PM IST.

Both these sides come into this match on the back of a four-match winning streak and will be keen to keep their run alive. Patna Pirates top the points table with 65 points in 17 matches.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7:

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj, Aslam Inamdar

Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

