Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 14 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The non-stop action in the Pro Kabaddi League keeps rumbling on and today, we have another set of ‘double panga’ encounters in Bengaluru. In the first match on February 14, Patna Pirates will take on the Telugu Titans. In the second encounter of the day, Dabang Delhi KC will clash with the U.P. Yoddha.

Here is the match information so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Monday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Patna Pirates will take on Telugu Titans in the 116th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Patna Pirates will lock horns with Telugu Titans in Match 116 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8. This clash will take place at the Sheraton Grand Convention Centre in Bengaluru on Friday.

Patna Pirates is five points clear of the second-placed Dabang Delhi KC and they have already qualified for the playoffs.

The opening match of Monday between Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7:

Patna Pirates: Sachin Tanwar, Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai (C), Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekar, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Shubham Shinde

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Adarsh T, Rajnish Dalal, Surinder Singh, Prince D, Sandeep Kandola (C), Akash Choudhary

Match 2 – Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddha

Dabang Delhi will lock horns with the U.P. Yoddha in match 117 ofPro Kabaddi Season 8at theSheraton Grand Whitefield, Bengaluruon Monday, February 14. The game is slated to commence at 8:30 PM IST.

Delhi come into this match after their 32-31 win over Tamil Thalaivas this past Saturday and they have come close to qualification for the playoffs.

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7:

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Krishan

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar

