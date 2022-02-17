Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 17 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It will be another action-packed Thursday and we will have three matches that will take place at the Sheraton in Bengaluru.

UP Yoddha will take on U Mumba in the first match on Thursday. In the second game, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with Haryana Steelers in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter. We have a third game lined up too. Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates.

Here is the match information for Thursday.

UP Yoddha will take on U Mumba in the 126th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

UP Yoddha. return to action on the mat on Thursday, February 17 and they will lock horns with U Mumba in match 126 of Pro Kabaddi Season 8. This clash will take place at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru in Bengaluru. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The opening match of Saturday between UP Yoddha vs U Mumba begins at 07:30 PM IST.

UP Yoddha vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7:

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Rohit Tomar

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

Match 2 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers

The second match on Thursday will see Bengaluru Bulls taking on Haryana Steelers. Coming into this match, Haryana Steelers are placed 4th spot with 10 wins, 7 losses and 3 ties.

Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, are placed 5th with 10 wins, 9 losses, and 2 ties.

The second match of Saturday between Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers begins at 08:30 PM IST.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7:

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, G More, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Meetu, Vijay Kumar, Surender Nada

Match 3 – Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates

The Dabang Delhi KC will clash with the Patna Pirates in the 126th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Thursday, February 17. Coming into this match, Dabang Delhi find themselves at number 2 while Patna Pirates have already secured qualification into the playoffs.

The second match of Saturday between Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates begins at 09:30 PM IST.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7:

Dabang Delhi KC: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Krishan

Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

