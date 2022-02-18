Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 18 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It will be another action-packed Friday and we will have three matches that will take place at the Sheraton in Bengaluru. Action is relentless in PKL as action continues to rumble on.

Puneri Paltan will take on Bengal Warriors on Friday. In the second fixture, Telugu Titans will lock horns with Dabang Delhi in a crucial match. We have a third match on Friday where Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with Gujarat Giants.

Here is the match information for Friday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Friday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Puneri Paltan will take on Bengal Warriors in the 127th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with the Bengal Warriors in match no. 127 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. In their last meeting that took place in January, Puneri Paltan beat Bengal 39-27. They will now need a repeat performance in order to stay afloat for a top-six finish.

The opening match of Friday between Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7:

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Sanket Sawant

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Rohit, Amit Nirwal, Tapas Pal

Match 2 – Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi

The second match on Friday will see Telugu Titans taking on Dabang Delhi. Delhi have already sealed their spot in the playoffs courtesy their won against Patna Pirates on Thursday. They will now be clashing with a team that has had the worst campaign this year.

The second match of Friday between Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi begins at 08:30 PM IST.

Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7:

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Galla Raju, Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Muhammed Shihas, Akash Choudhary

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Neeraj Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Vijay

Match 3 – Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants

Tamil Thalaivas will clash with Gujarat Giants in the 129th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

Tamil Thalaivas have not been to find any form all season. They come into this season after a 21-52 loss by Bengal Warriors in their last game.

The second match of Friday between Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants begins at 09:30 PM IST.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: Himanshu Singh, PO Surjeet Singh, Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Mohit, Sahil Surender

Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh HS

