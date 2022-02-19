Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 19 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

There will be three matches on Saturday in the Pro Kabaddi League and they will take place at the Sheraton in Bengaluru. Action is relentless in PKL as it continues to rumble on in the league.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Puneri Paltan in the first match of Saturday. In the second match, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with U Mumba in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter. We have a third match on Saturday where Patna Pirates will play against Haryana Steelers.

Here is the match information for Saturday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Saturday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Puneri Paltan in the 130th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

This could well be a knockout game for both sides as they are trying to seal their spot in the playoffs. Puneri Paltan are placed seventh on the points table while Jaipur come into this match placed fifth.

The opening match of Saturday between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull (c), Brijendra Singh, Vishal, Nitin Rawal

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Nitin Tomar (c), Sanket Sawant

Match 2 – Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

Gujarat Giants will clash with U Mumbai one of the most important games of their campaign in Match 131. This is the game where both these sides would not settle with anything less than a win as they are struggling mid-table. They need a win if they have any hopes of making it to the playoffs.

The second match of Saturday between Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba begins at 08:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7:

Gujarat Giants: Sahil Kumar (c), Paresh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Girish Ernak, Mahender Rajput, Hadi Oshtorak

U Mumba: V Ajith Kumar, Abhisekh Singh, Rinku HC, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali (c), Sunil Siddhgavali

Match 3 – Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

The Patna Pirates will be up against the Haryana Steelers in the 132nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. The Patna Pirates have already made it to the playoffs.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers have slipped to the fifth spot after a heavy defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls. They find themselves in a must-win situation.

Their match begins at 09:30 PM IST.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7:

Patna Pirates: Mohit, Monu, Shubham Shinde, Sourav Gulia, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Balaji D

Haryana Steelers: Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Vijay Kumar

