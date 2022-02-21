Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 21 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

We are into the playoffs stage of the Pro Kabaddi League. The first match will be between UP Yoddha and Puneri Paltan in the first eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 today. It will then be followed by Gujarat Giants taking on Bengaluru Bulls in the second Eliminator.

Here is the match information for Monday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Monday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

UP Yoddha will take on Puneri Paltan in the first Eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

It has been a mixed-bag season for UP Yoddha. However, they have found their form at just the right time and finished third after the league stage with ten wins, nine losses. They also tied three games.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, overcame a tough start to the competition to bounce back in the second half of the league.

The first eliminator between UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan begins at 7:30 pm IST.

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7:

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surinder Gill, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Ashu Singh

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj

Eliminator 2 – Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls

The second Eliminator match on Monday will see Gujarat Giants taking on Bengaluru Bulls.

Gujarat are currently unstoppable as they are unbeaten in their last five games and this includes a 33-36 win over U Mumba in their last match.

The second match of Monday between Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls begins at 8:30 pm IST.

Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7:

Gujarat Giants: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rakesh, Mahendra Rajput, Hadi Oshtorak, Girish Maruti

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

