Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 February 23 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

We are into the semi-finals stage of the Pro Kabaddi League. The first semi-final match will be between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha in the first semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 today. It will then be followed by Dabang Delhi taking on Bengaluru Bulls in the semi-final.

Here is the match information for Wednesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Wednesday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Patna Pirates will take on UP Yoddha in the first semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. We can expect plenty of fireworks when Patna Pirates take on Pardeep Narwal’s UP Yoddha in the first semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 in Bengaluru.

Patna Pirates, on the other hand, have been in superb form in the recent matches and come into this fixture that includes a 30-27 verdict against Haryana Steelers.

The first semi-final between Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha begins at 07:30 PM IST. The PKL match will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and the live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7:

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Semi-Final 2 – Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

The second semi-final match on Wednesday will see Dabang Delhi taking on Bengaluru Bulls.

There is a place in the final at stake as Dabang Delhi take on Bengaluru Bulls in the second semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Wednesday in Bengaluru. The PKL match will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and the live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The second match of Wednesday between Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls begins at 08:30 PM IST.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7:

Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Krishan, Ashu Malik/Neeraj Narwal

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Rajput, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam

