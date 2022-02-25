Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Final February 25 Match LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

We are now in the final after 136 matches in Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Two sides have dominated the league stage as three-time champions Patna Pirates will take on last season’s runners-up Dabang Delhi.

Patna Pirates were absolutely brilliant in their semi-final game against UP Yoddha in the semifinals. Their 38-27 victory will give them great hope and momentum when they take on Delhi in the final. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, had to battle it out in a tough game but they had enough fire to beat Bengaluru Bulls 40-35 margin.

Patna Pirates will take on Dabang Delhi in the final match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The two sides have met each other twice in this season and Delhi have won on both occasions. In the most recent fixture, Delhi won 26-23.

Patna Pirates are already an experienced side in PKL finals as they have won 3 of their 3 summit clashes. Delhi, on the other hand, have lost the only final they have been in. As far as the recent form is concerned, both these sides come into this match after winning 4 out of their last 5 matches.

Where will the PKL final between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi be played?

The PKL 2022 final between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will be played at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield on February 25.

What time will the PKL final between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi start?

The final match of the Pro Kabaddi League between Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi begins at 08:30 PM IST.

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7:

Patna Pirates: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin, Guman Singh, Sajin C, Sunil Kumar, Mohammadreza Shadloui, Neeraj Kumar

Dabang Delhi: Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Krishan

