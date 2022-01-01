Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 1 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The matchday 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 will see six teams - UP Yoddha, U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls, Telugu Titans, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Tamil Thalaivas - in action. With a good mix of some experienced players and young talent, fans can expect two thrilling matches which will be hosted at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru, on Saturday.

Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Saturday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

Match 1 - U Mumba vs UP Yoddha:

U Mumba delivered a statement performance in their previous outing against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, beating them 37-28 to record their second win of the season. Raiders V Ajith Kumar and Abhishek Singh scored Super 10s, while skipper Fazel Atrachali had his season-best outing, scoring three tackle points. U Mumba’s big guns were firing on all cylinders, and they will want them to repeat that on Saturday.

In their previous contest, U.P. Yoddha fought valiantly and secured a tie against the Gujarat Giants. Pardeep Narwal showed glimpses of what the world had become accustomed to and scored his second Super 10 of the season. Surender Gill continued his fine form while the defence also held their own against an efficient raiding unit. U.P. Yoddha are slowly and steadily finding their rhythm, and once they hit top gear, they will be difficult to contain.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha predicted playing 7:

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Sunil Siddhgavali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, Rohit Tomar

Match 2 - Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans:

The Bengaluru Bulls have been perfect since their opening night blemish against U Mumba and have recorded three straight wins. Pawan Sehrawat was outstanding in the team’s last outing, scoring 22 points in a big win for his side. The Bulls are ascending rapidly and will be a tough assignment for any team they face this season.

The Telugu Titans are winless thus far but have lost only one of their three matches. Siddharth Desai has been at his usual best, while Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal and Rajnish have all made their mark when the opportunity presented. The defence has been an issue, and if they can figure that out, they could become difficult to beat.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans predicted playing 7:

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/More G

Telugu Titans: Siddharth Desai, C Arun, Rakesh Gowda, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola, Rohit Kumar/Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh/Adarsh T

Match 3 - Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas:

Dabang Delhi K.C. have emerged as the team to beat even this early in the season. They have won three, shared the spoils in one of their four matches, and played highly efficient kabaddi on both sides of the mat. Naveen Kumar has already registered four Super 10s this season and had a career-best performance in his team’s previous outing against the Bengal Warriors. Raider Vijay has been a stellar partner for Naveen, and the duo are as good as any in the league. Delhi will look to continue their unbeaten start this season and stay at the top of the points table.

On Friday, the Tamil Thalaivas ended their winless start to the campaign with a win over the Puneri Paltan. They have lost just one game this season and will be thoroughly disappointed they haven’t won three. Defending leads has been a problem that the team needs to work on actively, and if they can figure that out, they could end their playoff drought this season.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas:

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Ashu Malik, Jeeva Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, K Prapanjan/Athul MS, Ajinkya Pawar/Bhavani Rajput

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 2021-22, January 1 fixtures will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

When do Friday’s matches in PKL 2021-22 start?

The first match will start at 7.30 pm IST, while the second one will start at 08:30 pm IST and the third one at 9:30pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

