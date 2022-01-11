Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 11 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans

Matchday 21 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 will feature another round of double panga fixtures on Tuesday, January 11. A surging Patna Pirates will lock horns with an in-form U Mumba in the first match of Tuesday, while a bottom of the table clash between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans will be the second panga of the night. The first game will begin at 07:30 pm (IST) while the second match commences at 08:30 pm (IST). Both games are scheduled to be held at the Sheraton Grand, Hotel & Convention Center, in Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Ahead of Tuesday’s PKL 2021-22 clashes, here is all you need to know about it:

Match 1 – Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

Three-time champions Patna Pirates, with five wins, a tie and a loss each from seven games so far, will aim to extend their five-match unbeaten run when they take on an in-form U Mumba on Tuesday. The team possess a spectacular defence and an efficient raiding unit that have helped their team sit second on the points table. They will aim to leapfrog Dabang Delhi KC and claim the summit spot with a win here. Meanwhile, U Mumba who too have a solitary loss from seven so far will aim to stop the Pirates’ winning run. The team has conceded the fewest points in the league thus far and they head into Tuesday’s contest after being unbeaten five-match streak. They currently sit fifth in the PKL season eight standings with 31 points and a victory on Tuesday night will propel them to the third spot.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Rai, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil or Shubham Shinde

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, V Ajith, Rinku, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Match 2 – Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans

Following the blockbuster first match, bottom rooted sides Telugu Titans will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in Tuesday’s doubleheader. A 48-38 loss to U Mumba in their previous game meant that the Titans remain at the bottom of the PKL season eight standings. They have registered five losses and a couple of draws this season and are yet to secure a victory in the ongoing PKL tournament. They need to turn their fortunes around quickly to have any hopes of making it to the playoffs. Similarly, the Gujarat-based team are also winless since their triumph over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their season-opener. They have lost four of their last six games and are currently placed 11th in the PKL table with 15 points against their name. Despite their positions in the PKL points table, both sides have shown good potential on the mat and they will be aiming for a win.

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish or Galla Raju, Rakesh Gowda, Adarsh T, Prince D, Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi, Surender Singh.

Gujarat Giants: Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Rakesh Narwal, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak, Rakesh HS

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

Both PKL games on Tuesday will be held at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

When will Sunday’s PKL 2021-22 matches begin?

The first PKL match on Sunday will kick off at 7.30 pm (IST) while the second encounter is scheduled to kick off at 08:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for PKL 2021-22 in India.

How can I live-stream PKL 2021-22?

The live-streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League is available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

