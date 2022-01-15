Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 15 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to progress in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 15 with a riveting ‘double-panga’ encounters. Haryana Steelers will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of Saturday. In the second match, UP Yoddha will lock horns with Telugu Titans in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Saturday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Friday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Match 1 – Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC

The Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns in Match 55 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Delhi will need to overcome the 22-61 loss they suffered at the hands of the Bengaluru Bulls. Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, did a little better in their previous match when they drew their match against UP Yoddha.

The opening match of Friday between Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7:

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Ankit/ Rohit Gulia, Meetu, Mohit, Surender Nada

Dabang Delhi KC: Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur/ Vijay, Ashu Malik

Match 2 – UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans have not had the best of campaigns so far in the season and coming into this match they are placed last and not have won any match in the tournament. They will look to reverse their fortunes in this match.On the other hand, UP Yoddha are in the center of the points table in seventh position.

Both these two sides will meet at 08:30 PM IST in the second match of Friday.

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7:

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Gurdeep

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Rakesh Gowda, Adarsh T, Akash Choudhary, C Arun, Muhammad Shihas

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Saturday, January 15.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Saturday begin?

The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

