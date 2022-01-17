Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 17 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to progress in Bengaluru on Monday, January 17 with a riveting ‘double-panga’ encounters. Puneri Paltan will take on UP Yoddha in the first match of Monday. In the second match, Telugu Titans will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Monday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Friday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Match 1 – Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha

The Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha will lock horns in Match 60 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Puneri Paltan have not had the best seasons so far as they have struggled to find any sort of consistency. They come into this match placed 10th in the points table and have four wins and five losses in nine matches.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, are now slowly catching up after a slow start to their season. They are placed sixth in the points table with three wins, four losses.

The opening match of Monday between Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7:

Puneri Paltan: Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar

Match 2 – Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans will lock horns against the Bengal Warriors in the 61st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 on Monday. The Telugu Titans are not having the best of seasons so far and they are rooted bottom on the points table with seven losses and two tied games after nine matches.

The Bengal Warriors have also not been able to get out of the blocks this season. Coming into this match, they are placed eighth in the points table with four wins, five losses and one tied game after ten matches.

Both these two sides will meet at 08:30 PM IST in the second match of Monday.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7:

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Prince D, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Bengal Warriors: aninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Darshan J, Akash Pikalmunde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Monday, January 17.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Monday begin?

The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

