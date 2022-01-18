Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 18 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to progress in Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 18 with riveting ‘double-panga’ encounters. Dabang Delhi will take on Patna Pirates in the first match on Tuesday. In the second game, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with U Mumba in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Tuesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Friday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Match 1 – Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates

Dabang Delhi KC will clash with Patna Pirates in the 62nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Both teams have been brilliant in the season so far. Dabang Delhi are placed third on the table with 37 points and have won six out of their ten games with two losses and as many ties.

Delhi, on the other hand, come into this match after having lost two of their last three games. They have missed the services of Naveen Kumar. However, they bounced back and won their last game against Haryana Steelers 28-25.

The opening match of Monday between Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7:

Dabang Delhi KC: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Krishan

Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Match 2 – Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba

Both U Mumba and Gujarat Giants have not had the best seasons so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Heading into this match, Gujarat are second-last in the table, while Mumbai are placed in eighth position.

This match between Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba will take place at 08:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7:

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Pradeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Sumit

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Rahul Sethpal

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Tuesday, January 18.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Monday begin?

The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

