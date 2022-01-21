Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 21 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will witness another set of ‘double-panga’ encounters on Friday, January 21, as action continues at the Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru. Dabang Delhi will take on Haryana Steelers in the first match of Friday. In the second game, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with UP Yoddha in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Friday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Thursday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Match 1 – Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers will take on Dabang Delhi after winning 37-30 against Puneri Paltan in their last game of the Pro Kabaddi League. However, they will be up against Dabang Delhi, a much sterner opposition on Friday in the first match of the evening.

Haryana’s defense will have to counter a rampant Delhi raid party and they will be without their star Naveen Kumar. And this will give Ashu Malik and Sandeep Narwal to ruffle a few feathers on the given night.

The opening match of Wednesday between Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7:

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Vijay, Krishan

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep, Mohit, Surender Nada, Ashish

Match 2 – Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha

Bengal Warriors will take on UP Yoddha in a match that is expected to be high-voltage as both sides are coming off with wins in their last respective games. This match between Bengal and UP will see a number of powerful raiders go up against one another – all eyes will be on Maninder Singh as well as Pardeep Narwal, and Surender Gill.

UP Yoddha started their campaign on a rather rocky note, but have found form as the season rumbled on. Pardeep Narwal has been the catalyst and he has played himself into form in the last two encounters.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan, Amit Nirwal, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar (Captain), Shubham Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sumit

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Friday, January 21.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Friday begin?

The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.