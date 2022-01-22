Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 22 Matches LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to crack on in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 22, with another set of ‘double-panga’ encounters. Bengaluru Bulls will take on Puneri Paltan in the first match of Friday. In the second match, U Mumba will lock horns with Telugu Titans in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Friday so you can figure out when, where, and how to watch Saturday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

Match 1 – Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru Bulls will take on Puneri Paltan on Saturday in the Pro Kabaddi League at the Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru. Bengaluru Bulls have been good and consistent all tournament, but they will come into this match after losing their last match against Bengal Warriors.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have been well served by the raiders, but they will be far more worried about the form of their defense.

The opening match of Wednesday between Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7:

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Mohit Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Ankit Malik, Amit Sheoran, Saurabh Nandal

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Aslam Inamdar, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Baldev Singh

Match 2 – U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

Telugu Titans will come into this match with a lot of positivity after winning their first game of this season in their previous fixture. U Mumba, on the other hand, will come into this match after ending their four-match winless drought.

As far as the head-to-head battle is concerned, U Mumba edged out Telugu Titans with 6 wins and 2 ties in the last 12 meetings between both sides. In their last match, U Mumba also defeated Titans by 10 point margin in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7:

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal

Telugu Titans: Sandeep Kandola, Surinder Singh, Prince D, Akash Choudhary, Rajnish, Adarsh T/Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal/ Siddharth Desai

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Saturday, January 22.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Friday begin?

The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

