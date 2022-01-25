Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 25 Matches LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to rumble on in Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 25. Owing to the COVID outbreak and revised schedules, we will have just the one match on Tuesday where Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Telugu Titans.

Here is the match information for Monday so you can figure out when, where, and how to watch Tuesday’s match live streaming online and TV details.

The Haryana Steelers have hit their stride after an indifferent start to the season. It has come at the perfect time for them. Coming into this match, they are on a three-match winning streak and have beaten UP Yoddha, Dabang Delhi KC and Puneri Paltan, respectively. They have three wins in their last five games and come into this match with a lot of momentum.

In 13 games so far, the Haryana Steelers have six wins, five defeats and two ties and with 39 points, they are placed fifth on the points table.

The Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold all season. They come into this match with just one win, two ties, and ten defeats from 13 games and hence, are rooted to the bottom of the table with just 19 points.

They lost to Bengaluru Bulls in their previous clash and would hope to find some spark and turn the momentum when they lock horns with Haryana.

It is an extremely important match for Haryana Steelers as a win here will help them consolidate their position in the top six.

The only match of Tuesday between Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7:

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Rakesh Gowda, Akash Choudhary, Adarsh T, Prince D, Surender Singh, Sandeep Kandola

