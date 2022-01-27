Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 27 Matches LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

We are into match 79 of Pro Kabaddi Season 8where we will see UP Yoddha locking horns with Puneri Paltan at Sheraton Grand Whitefield in Bengaluru on Thursday, January 27. This fixture is slated to start at 7:30 PM IST. UP Yoddhas come into this match placed sixth on the points table. Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadav have been brilliant as raiders and they have found great support from captain Nitesh Kumar.

UP Yoddha will be coming into this match after securing a narrow 36-35 defeat against Haryana Steelers. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will be flying high with confidence after securing a 37-35 win against Bengaluru Bulls.

UP Yoddha has been mighty impressive in the initial few weeks of the tournament and would want to book their slot in the play-offs with a win against the youngsters of Puneri Paltan. However, Puneri Pune will not be an easy proposition despite their position in the bottom half of the points table.

UP Yoddha captain Nitesh Kumar has been in fine form and he is leading the team’s defense from the front. In this match, he will be tasked with stopping Puneri raider Mohit Goyat who has been bagging a lot of points.

The only match of Thursday between UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Match begins at 07:30 PM IST.

UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7:

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Kumar, Sikanth Jadhav, Surender Gill/Mohammad Taghi, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shubham Kumar, Ashu Singh

Puneri Paltan: Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Mohit Goyat, Sanket Sawant, Vishal Bharadwaj/Karamvir

