Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 28 Matches LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

We are into match 80 ofPro Kabaddi League Season 8,where we will see Patna Pirates locking horns with Tamil Thalaivas at theSheraton Grand, Whitefieldin Bengaluru on Friday, January 28. This fixture is slated to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Patna Pirates have blown hot and cold all season and in the last five games, they have had three wins and two defeats. However, they have had a successful tournament overall so far – they have bagged seven wins in 11 games. They are placed third on the PKL points table with 40 points.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have three wins and three defeats and six ties in 12 games. Coming into this match, they are placed ninth with 34 points.

Here is the match information for Friday so you can figure out when, where, and how to watch Friday’s match live streaming online and TV details.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates will be keen to ensure that they remain in contention for a playoff spot when they take on Tamil Thalaivas on Friday. They will be returning to the mat after a nine-day break and head coach Ram Mehar Singh will be aiming for a refreshing approach against Tamil Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas need to convert a lot of potential and promise into results. They have played six ties in the season and the players need to be at the top of their games and convert draws into results.

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7:

Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Shubham Shinde, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Ashok Pawar, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Singh, Sagar B Krishna, Mohit

