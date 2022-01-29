Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 29 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues to crack on in Bengaluru on Saturday, January 29. Gujarat Giants will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the first match of Saturday. In the second match, Telugu Titans will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in what is expected to be a high-voltage encounter.

Here is the match information for Saturday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Saturday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Match 1 – Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi, that are placed second in the points table, will lock horns with Gujarat Lions. A number of issues have popped up for the team as they have lost their last two matches. They come into this game after having lost 25-42 to Puneri Paltan.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have not played a match since their win over Tamil Thalaivas in a closely-fought game back in January 20. They are currently placed at the 11th position on the points table.

The opening match of Wednesday between Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Gujarat Giants vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7:

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh,Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput, Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal

Dabang Delhi KC: Vijay, Ashu Malik, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Krishan

Match 2 – Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans will lock horns against the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the 82nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Telugu Titans have been having a shocking season and they are rooted to the bottom of the table with a single win and three ties. They have 10 losses in 14 games.

The Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, have had a rather mixed run in the league so far. They are placed sixth in the points table and have seven wins, six losses and one tied game after 14 matches.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7:

Telugu Titans: Adarsh T, Surinder Singh, C Arun, Rohit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Saturday, January 29.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Saturday begin?

The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

