Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 3 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 action continues in Bengaluru with mouth-watering ‘double-panga’ clashes on Monday, January 3. The first game will see the defending champions, Bengal Warriors locking horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers. Later, an in-form Patna Pirates will face the resurgent Telugu Titans. Both fixtures will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center behind closed doors. Ahead of Monday’s matches fans can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch Thursday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

Match 1 – Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Defending champions Bengal Warriors are now seeing their season follow a downward curve. After starting with two wins, they have fallen to three consecutive defeats from five matches so far. The Maninder Singh-led side’s attacking prowess has done, but their defence has lagged in the consecutive losses which has pushed them down to 10th place in the points table. On the other hand, Jaipur Pink Panthers have had a mixed season so far with two wins and are placed a spot above at ninth in the standings but are level on points (11) with the title holders. The opening match of Monday between Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted playing 7:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Darshan J

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Amit Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

Match 2 - Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

The Titans came very close to beating the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous outing, but eventually had to settle for another draw (34-34). They are still winless in PKL season eight and will want to snap out of that streak, but in Patna Pirates they will face their sternest test yet. They are reeling on the 11th position currently with eight points from four games so far. On the contrary, the Patna Pirates will be coming into this game full of confidence, having beaten title holders Bengal Warriors 44-30 in their last game. They will look to continue their winning momentum and register two wins on the trot in season eight. The two sides will meet in the second match of the day on Monday, which begins at 08:30 PM IST.

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates predicted playing 7:

Telugu Titans: Rohit Kumar, Surinder Singh, Manish, Rakesh, Ankit Beniwal, Ruturaj Koravi, Adarsh T

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashant Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 2021-22, January 3 fixtures will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

When do Monday’s matches in PKL 2021-22 start?

The first match will start at 7.30 pm IST, while the second one will start at 08:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

