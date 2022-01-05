Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 January 5 Matches LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 continues in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 5 with ‘double-panga’ encounters. Puneri Paltan take on Gujarat Fortune Lions in the first exciting match of Wednesday evening, while an in-form Dabang Delhi K.C.lock horns with a struggling Telugu Titans in the second panga of the night.

Here is the match information for Wednesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Thursday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Match 1 – Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants

The Puneri Paltan take on Gujarat Fortune Lions in Match 34 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 season, fans can expect a tough battle, as both sides have suffered a defeat in their previous encounters. Vishal Bharadwaj-led Paltan lost their most recent PKL encounter against the Bengaluru Bulls 40-29. The Giants too suffered the same fate as the Haryana Steelers, who narrowly won the game 38-36. The Pune based team are currently placed at the bottom of the PKL 2021-22 points table and are in desperate need of a win. Similarly, the Gujarat outfit are equally motivated to win this encounter and now find themselves placed ninth in the table with 13 points from the same number of games as their opponents.

The opening match of Wednesday between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortune Giants begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants Probable Playing 7:

Puneri Paltan: Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Pawan Kadian, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Baldev Singh

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar

Match 2 - Dabang Delhi KC vs Telugu Titans

In the 35th match of the PKL 2021-22,Dabang Delhi KC will face the Telugu Titans. Both sides have had contrasting fortunes this season. The Delhi team with three wins, two ties from previous games, are the only side not to have lost a single game in the ongoing season eight of PKL. They have had a phenomenal start and sit pretty at the second spot and are two points adrift off league leaders Bengaluru Warriors, who have 23 points. Meanwhile, it has been a contrasting campaign for the Titans, as they are yet to register a victory this season. They are coming off a narrow 30-31 defeat against Patna Pirates and currently sit in 11th place with nine points from five PKL matches.

The two sides will meet at 08:30 PM IST in the second match of Wednesday.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7:

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Joginder Narwal (C), Jeeva Kumar

Telugu Titans: Rohit Kumar (C), Surinder Singh, Prince D, Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Ruturaj Koravi, Sandeep Kandola

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Wednesday, January 5.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Tuesday begin?

The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

