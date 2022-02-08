Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 Live Score Day 49 Updates: Haryana Steelers Outclass Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba vs Patna Pirates in Action

Live now
PKL 2021-22 Live Score And Updates Day 49 matches: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of today’s Pro Kabaddi League matches Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers and U Mumba vs Patna Pirates from Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield.
In-form Haryana Steelers will be eager to replicate their collective effort from the previous two outings when they take on Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Patna Pirates are putting up a defensive masterclass here as U Mumba have not been able to cause much trouble with their raids. Shadloui has been on fire with his defensive prowess. U Mumba 8-14 Patna Pirates
Patna Pirates started the game on a high as they are currently enjoying a 4-point lead over their rivals U Mumba. Abhishek will be key for U Mumba here to edge past Patna. U Mumba 4-8 Patna Pirates
U Mumba win the toss and select the choice of court.
Another win for Haryana Steelers as they moved to the second spot at the points table. Tamil Thalaivas gave a tough fight to Haryana after a rusty start but they failed to edge past them in the crucial clash. A clinical show from Haryana where their defence put up another great performance. Haryana Steelers Beat Tamil Thalaivas (37-29)
Tamil Thalaivas are putting pressure on Haryana Steelers with their solid defence as the lead has been reduced to just 3 points and the final five minutes are expected to produce an intense clash. Haryana Steelers 27-24 Tamil Thalaivas
We are going to witness a high-quality game of Kabaddi in the final 10 minutes as both teams are pushing each other to bring their A-game on the table. Haryana are enjoying a 5-point lead at this moment. Haryana Steelers 23-18 Tamil Thalaivas
Haryana Steelers started the second half on a high to put pressure on Thalaivas. This match is going to be a low-scoring affair as both teams are putting a defensive masterclass here. Haryana Steelers 18-15 Tamil Thalaivas
Marvellous comeback from Tamil Thalaivas in the final five minutes of the game to reduce the lead to just three points. The game is well poised at the moment and Haryana have to pull their socks to earn crucial points here. Haryana Steelers 15-12 Tamil Thalaivas
Tamil Thalaivas have managed to bounce back in the past few minutes to reduce the lead to 5 points. Thalaivas have to continue the momentum to turn the tide in their favour. Haryana Steelers 13-8 Tamil Thalaivas
Haryana Steelers’ defence has been too good for Tamil Thalaivas so far in the game. Thalaivas have failed to give much fight to Haryana in the first 10 minutes of the game. Haryana Steelers 11-3 Tamil Thalaivas
As expected Haryana Steelers started the game on a dominating note as they gained a four-point lead early. A solid defensive show so far from Haryana as Thalaivas failed to breach it in the initial minutes. Haryana Steelers 5-1 Tamil Thalaivas
Tamil Thalaivas win the toss and select the choice of court.
Haryana Steelers will enter the match as favourites and will look to move in the top 3 on the points table after the match. While Thalaivas will focus to return to the top 6.
Tamil Thalaivas
Manjeet, Sagar Rathee, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Sahil Gulia.
Haryana Steelers
Vikash Khandola, Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Meetu, Ravi Kumar, Akshay.
✌️ flamboyant raiders, ☝️ goal to win 🤩
Abhishek Singh or Sachin Tanwar, who will score the most raid points in #MUMvPAT? ⚔️
Find out in #VIVOProKabaddi, tonight LIVE 7:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar! 💥#SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/mINDgDmZgQ
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 8, 2022
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers and U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League matches.
After a thrilling 35-28 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers, Haryana Steelers will face off against Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on Tuesday.
The previous encounter went right down to the wire but the raiding department and the defence department of Haryana Steelers performed well in the final few minutes to ensure the team manages to get another win.
“It was a good game. All the raiders and the defenders worked together in tandem,” Defender Mohit, who scored four tackle points in the match, said.
“Our coach Rakesh Kumar kept telling us that every point was important, so we had to try and catch every raider whenever we see an opening to catch them. The strategies worked out for us. The coach also told us that every player on the mat had to give their 100 percent and make up if any errors are committed,” he added.
The second match of the night will see U Mumba take on table-toppers Patna Pirates. Mumbai will need to beat Patna to stay firmly in contention for a Playoff spot. Three-time champions Patna will be eyeing another victory to consolidate their position. With three wins in four matches, Patna will go into the match against U Mumba as favourites. But Fazel Atrachali and his Mumbai men will not be easy pushovers.
When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?
The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Tuesday, February 8.
When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Monday begin?
The first match will kick off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.
Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?
The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?
Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.