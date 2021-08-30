Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Auction, Day 2: When, Where and How to Watch on TV and Live Streaming Online

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021 auction, a three-day affair, kicked off on August 29 in Mumbai ahead of the eighth season which is scheduled to start in December. After only four players were bought by franchises on Day 1, things are expected to get quite exciting on Monday. Day 2will see domestic and foreign players from Category A going under the hammer in the mega auction.

The 12 teams had collectively released 161 players ahead of the new season. The three-day auction will give the participating teams a good opportunity to build their respective squads for the upcoming PKL 2021 tournament. Most of the released players have been added to the auction pool, which also has additions in the form of new young players and those from the domestic field. Each franchise has a limit of Rs 4.4 crore to make up their squads, they can also avail a maximum of two Final Bid Match cards, however, that depends on the number of players the team has retained.

The auction proceedings on Day 2 will see 33 players from Category A under the spotlight. They have been divided into three groups - All-rounder, Raider and Defender. With some extremely talented players like Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari and Monu Goyat up for grabs, bidding on Day 2 is expected to be fierce.

When will the PKL 2021 Auction be held?

The Pro Kabaddi 2021-day two auction will be held in Mumbai. The auction for foreign players will start at 3:30 pm IST, while the domestic players will be auctioned after 6:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction live on TV?

The PKL 2021 auction will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports FIRST, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Kannada TV channels in India.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction live streaming online?

Live streaming of the PKL 2021-day two auctions will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here’s the list of 33 Category A Domestic players:

All Rounder

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Rohit Gulia

Defenders

Nitesh Kumar

Sunil Kumar

Surender Singh

Vishal Bhardwaj

Surjeet Singh Gohana

Sandeep Kumar (Dhull)

Mahender Singh Mandi

Parvesh Bhainswal

Baldev Singh

Ravinder Pahal

Raiders

Abhishek Singh

Chandran Ranjit

K Prapanjan

Maninder Singh

Manjeet

Naveen Kumar

Pardeep Narwal

Pawan Kumar

Prashanth Kumar Rai

Rahul Chaudhari

Rohit Kumar

Sachin

Shrikant Jadhav

Siddharth Sirish Desai

Vikash Khandola

