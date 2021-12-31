Read more

secure the win in two games but leaked points late and had to share the spoils. The Thalaivas have enough quality to beat any team, and they will be aiming to get one in the win column on Friday.

The Puneri Paltan have lost two of their opening three fixtures and currently sit at the bottom of the table with five points. The team is struggling to find the proper personnel. Coach Anup Kumar has experimented with multiple combinations in every game but has yet to find the right balance. The Paltan have a plethora of talented young raiders to go with an experienced defence, and once they find the right personnel, they will be a force to be reckoned with.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan predicted playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet, Athul MS, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Bhavani Rajput, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rahul Chaudhari

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

The Patna Pirates have been thoroughly impressive so far this season. They have won two of their first three fixtures, losing one by the slimmest margin. Their raiding trio of Sachin, Prashanth Kumar Rai and Monu Goyat have been spectacular, providing the Pirates with the impetus they need on offence to win games. The Pirates are brimming with confidence and will want to make it three wins in four on Friday and ascend to second on the points table.

After opening their campaign with two impressive wins, the defending champions, Bengal Warriors, have succumbed to successive defeats in their last two games. The usually defensively sturdy Warriors gave up 52 points to Dabang Delhi K.C. in their previous outing and lost by 17, despite skipper Maninder Singh scoring 16 points. Coach BC Ramesh will want to put that loss in the rear-view mirror as quickly as possible, and the best way to do that would be by beating the Pirates on Friday.

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors predicted playing 7:

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar, Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Darshan J, Abozar Mighani, Vijin Thangaduarai, Sachin Vittala or Rinku Narwal

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 2021-22, December 31 fixtures will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

When do Friday’s matches in PKL 2021-22 start?

The first match will start at 7.30 pm IST, while the second one will start at 08:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

