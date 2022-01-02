Read more

one team above them. Coach Manpreet Singh’s men have been tough to beat, but they have struggled to close out games, which has resulted in two of their four games finishing in ties. If the Giants figure a way to convert these close games into victories, they will quickly find themselves near the top of the league table.

The Haryana Steelers’ rough start to the season continued in their last game, as they succumbed to a 42-28 loss against the Bengaluru Bulls. They sit 11th on the table, having won just one of their four matches so far. The raiding unit has been inconsistent, with youngster Meetu Mahender being the only bright spot, while the defence, outside veteran Left Corner Surender Nada, has been subpar. The Steelers have the talent but haven’t found the chemistry to win games. They need to develop it soon and suspend their freefall on the points table.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Yesterday’s results meant that the Puneri Paltan slipped to the bottom of the points table, having taken just five points in four games so far. Coach Anup Kumar’s side has struggled for consistency on both sides of the mat. The defence has been easy to score against, while the raiding unit hasn’t provided the impetus the team needs to win games. The Paltan have some big names and exciting youngsters on their roster, but they need to start delivering soon for their side.

The Bengaluru Bulls sit second on the points table, just three points behind league-leaders Dabang Delhi. They played on the back foot for most of the game against the Telugu Titans last night and even found themselves down three points with under a minute left. However, they still managed to pull out a tie, showcasing how difficult it is to beat them. They would aim to get back to winning ways and climb to the summit of the standings, at least temporarily, with victory on Sunday.

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 8 day 12 fixtures will be held on Sunday, January 2. All three matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.

