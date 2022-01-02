Live now
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 12 Live Score and Updates: The Gujarat Giants and Haryana Steelers will commence proceedings in the first game of the night and after that, Bengaluru Bulls take on Puneri Paltan.
The Gujarat Giants have had a decent start to their campaign and currently sit just outside the top six on the points table, having played a game fewer than all but Read More
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 12 Live –
Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers
Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls
Presenting Sunday-special #SuperhitPanga! 🎉
Defensive Jung: @GujaratGiants 🆚 @HaryanaSteelers 💪Bhaari Fight: @PuneriPaltan 🆚 @BengaluruBulls 👊
Watch #GGvHS and #PUNvBLR today 7:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NLogKdcxwk
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 2, 2022
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 12 Live, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers:
Whatever was said to the Gujarat players at the break seems to be working as they have been a completely different team in the second half! Harayana have also helped with some questionable kabaddi in the meanwhile. They still lead though, albeit narrowly.
Gujarat Giants 26-30 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 12 Live, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers:
Harayana are All Out! Gujarat are slowly making a comeback!
Gujarat Giants 20-27 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 12 Live, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers:
Rakesh gets a touch point as Vikash Khandola puts in an empty raid. Rakesh gets another touch point. Meetu Mahender also puts in an empty raid. Rakesh again gets another touch point. Vikash Kandola, in the do-or-die raid, gets tackled.
Gujarat Giants 14-22 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 12 Live, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers:
Haryana are bossing this encounter, be it in attack or defence! Gujarat have to do some serious work in the second period to get anything out of this encounter. Steelers lead Giants at the break.
Gujarat Giants 10-22 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 12 Live, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers:
Haryana’s Meetu Mahender gets two points as Gujarat defence are crumbling under the pressure. Harmanjit Singh puts in an empty raid. Vikash Kandola gets a touch point. Rathan K gets a bonus but is tackled. Gujarat are All Out again!
Gujarat Giants 6-18 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 12 Live, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers:
Haryana’s defence stand tall against the giants of Gujarat as they inflict the first All Out of the match. Meetu Mahender gets a bonus point, as Ajay Kumar gets tackled.
Gujarat Giants 5-11 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 12 Live, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers:
Haryana’s Meetu Mahender and Vikash Khandola got one point each as Gujarat’s Ajay Kumar got one point. Rakesh gets tackled in the do-or-die raid. Vikash Kandola, do-or-die raid, gets a Super Raid as he came back with two touch points.
Gujarat Giants 3-5 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 12 Live, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers:
Haryana’s Rohit Gulia gets tackled as Gujarat’s Rakesh puts in an empty raid. Meetu Mahender too goes back without a point. Rakesh Narwal does the same too. Vikash Kandola goes back empty-handed. Rakesh, in the do-or-die raid, gets a point.
Gujarat Giants 2-0 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 12 Live, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers:
Sure to be a tough battle!
🤜💥🤛
Defences ke takkar mein kaun aage badhega?
Catch #GGvHS LIVE tonight from 7:30 PM, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar!@GujaratGiants @HaryanaSteelers pic.twitter.com/vcH4Urr6Sz
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 2, 2022
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 12 Live, Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers:
Here are the starting 7s
Gujarat Giants –
Our first 7⃣ of 2022! 😍
What do you think? 🤔#GarjegaGujarat #Adani #vivoProKabaddi #GGvHS pic.twitter.com/a3vGiPP1D8
— Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) January 2, 2022
Haryana Steelers –
Naye saal mein naye jazbe ke saath tyaar hai mhaare steelers 7️⃣
Our Dhakaad-7 is unchanged for this high octane clash against Gujarat Giants⚔️#DhummaThaaDenge🔥 #GGvHS #VivoProKabaddi #SuperHitPanga pic.twitter.com/y5yqkJUC5x
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) January 2, 2022
The Haryana Steelers’ rough start to the season continued in their last game, as they succumbed to a 42-28 loss against the Bengaluru Bulls. They sit 11th on the table, having won just one of their four matches so far. The raiding unit has been inconsistent, with youngster Meetu Mahender being the only bright spot, while the defence, outside veteran Left Corner Surender Nada, has been subpar. The Steelers have the talent but haven’t found the chemistry to win games. They need to develop it soon and suspend their freefall on the points table.
Yesterday’s results meant that the Puneri Paltan slipped to the bottom of the points table, having taken just five points in four games so far. Coach Anup Kumar’s side has struggled for consistency on both sides of the mat. The defence has been easy to score against, while the raiding unit hasn’t provided the impetus the team needs to win games. The Paltan have some big names and exciting youngsters on their roster, but they need to start delivering soon for their side.
The Bengaluru Bulls sit second on the points table, just three points behind league-leaders Dabang Delhi. They played on the back foot for most of the game against the Telugu Titans last night and even found themselves down three points with under a minute left. However, they still managed to pull out a tie, showcasing how difficult it is to beat them. They would aim to get back to winning ways and climb to the summit of the standings, at least temporarily, with victory on Sunday.
When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?
PKL 8 day 12 fixtures will be held on Sunday, January 2. All three matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.
How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?
Fans can catch live action on Disney +Hotstar app and website.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.