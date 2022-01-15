Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 25 Live Score and Updates: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi, UP Yoddha vs Telegu Titans, U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

Read more

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

teams have also played out a couple of ties. U Mumba have won 10 and lost four of the 14 matches they have played against the Bengal Warriors. The two sides last met in the semi-final last season, where the Warriors beat U Mumba 37-35.

In their last game, the Haryana Steelers mounted an incredible comeback against U.P. Yoddha to secure a 36-36 tie. Skipper Vikash Kandola was spectacular, especially late in the game, and finished with a season-high 17 points. Meetu was also impactful and managed to score six points, while on defence, Jaideep and Surender Nada continued to impress, scoring three and five tackle points, respectively. Barring the blemish against the Tamil Thalaivas, the Steelers have been in decent form of late. They have won two, tied two and lost one of their last five matches. They are teetering on the edge of the playoff places and will look to close the gap with a win over Delhi.

Speaking of Delhi, their perfect season has been demolished in their last two games. First, they were beaten by the Jaipur Pink Panthers, which ended their unbeaten start to the season, then they lost 61-22 to the Bengaluru Bulls, the second heaviest defeat in vivo Pro Kabaddi history. The team has had the luxury to bank on Naveen Kumar, but Delhi completely unravelled in his absence, which is not a good sign, especially if the raider is out for an extended period. Delhi’s veteran stars need to step up and help Delhi end this slump and get back to winning ways.

Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

In their last game, U.P. Yoddha were in a strong position against the Haryana Steelers but eventually had to settle for a tie. Had U.P. Yoddha won that game, they would currently be in a playoff spot and not on edge. Regardless, they are now unbeaten in two games and would look to extend it to three on Saturday. They will bank on the in-form Surender Gill to continue being the lynchpin on offence. Pardeep Narwal had an excellent first half against the Steelers, and U.P. will be hoping the Record-Breaker is only getting warmed up and will pick up form as the season chugs along.

The Telugu Titans are yet to win a game in Season 8. They have lost six and tied two of their eight games. Siddharth Desai’s absence has been detrimental to the team. They have tied one and lost four straight without the Baahubali. Ankit Beniwal and Rajnish have been impressive and have recorded Super 10s, but their performances haven’t helped the team’s results. Telugu needs a titanic turn in tides to make it to the playoffs, and time is running out for them to flip their fortunes.

Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

U Mumba were teetering along well this season but have suddenly succumbed to heavy losses in their last two matches, putting their campaign in jeopardy. They lost by 20 points against the Patna Pirates and were beaten by 19 in the Maharashtra Derby against the Puneri Paltan. The absence of V Ajith Kumar in those games has hurt the U Mumba raiding unit. But a combined nine raid points in the first halves of the last two matches isn’t good enough, irrespective of the personnel on the mat. The team will want Abhishek Singh to step up and be the lead raider they bought him to be. U Mumba need a big performance to boost their morale and beating the team that ended their campaign last season provides the perfect opportunity.

The Bengal Warriors avoided slipping to a hattrick of defeats by beating the Tamil Thalaivas 37-28 in their last outing. Skipper Maninder Singh continued his sparkling form and finished with 12 points. Coach BC Ramesh would be content with his team’s win but would still be upset about their recent form. The Warriors have lost five out of their last seven matches and have slipped to ninth on the points table. Their defence has been subpar and ranks 11th in the league in average tackle points per game. They managed 13 tackle points against the Thalaivas, and coach BC Ramesh will be hoping that is a sign of things to come and not just a flash in the pan.

