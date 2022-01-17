Read more

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha

The Puneri Paltan have enjoyed a good run of results recently. They have won three of their last four matches and are closing the gap on the teams in playoff spots. Youngsters Aslam Inamdar and Abinesh Nadarajan have been the team’s lynchpin on offence and defence, respectively. The return of Nitin Tomar has also been a massive boost for the Paltan. Coach Anup Kumar has found the right personnel, and the team is finally picking up form, but they still have plenty of ground to cover and cannot afford any more slip-ups.

After losing four of their first seven matches, U.P. Yoddha have turned their season around with two wins and a tie in their last three matches. Raiding trio Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav and Surender Gill have been in good form of late, while corners Nitesh Kumar and Sumit have also found their groove. U.P. Yoddha still need fine-tuning, but they are headed in the right direction. They can jump to fourth on the points table with a win or a tie against the Puneri Paltan and will likely not settle for anything less.

Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors

The Titans have been competitive in almost every game they’ve played this season but are yet to register a win. Outside of young raiders, Ankit Beniwal and Rajnish, who have shone in Baabubali Siddharth Desai’s absence, the performances of the rest of the players have left a lot to be desired. Rohit Kumar has scored five raid points in six matches, a horrid return from one of the best raiders ever to grace the sport. The Titans are drifting further and further away from playoff contention and need a swift turn in fortunes to stand any chance of sneaking into one of the playoff spots.

After a terrible run of results that saw them lose five out of six matches, the Bengal Warriors have managed to string together a run of two games without defeat. Skipper Maninder Singh has put the team on his back and led by example during the Warriors’ recent resurgence. He has scored 29 points in his last two matches, bumping his season average to 12.9 points per game. But outside of Maninder, it has been slim pickings for the Warriors. Mohammad Nabibakhsh hasn’t been as impactful as he was earlier in the season, while other seasoned veterans like Abozar Mighani and Sukesh Hegde have also struggled to impress. The Warriors need someone other than Maninder to start making a difference on the mat if they want to retain their crown.

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Monday, January 17.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Monday begin?

The first match will kick-off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

