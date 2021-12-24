Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live Score and Updates: U Mumba Dominate Dabang Delhi, Thalaivas Take on Bulls and Warriors vs Giants

Live now
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live: There are three matches scheduled today-
Ek, do, teen
Which blockbuster are you looking forward to the most on Day 3?
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 24, 2021
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: V Ajith gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar as Naveen Kumar plays it safe and goes back with a bonus point. Ajith Kumar gets a touch on Jeeva. Naveen Kumar becomes youngest ever, quickest ever to reach 500 raid points!
U Mumba 23-25 Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: Mohsen Maghsoudlou gets hounded out as Abhishek Singh gets a touch on Jeeva. Naveen Kumar also gets a touch to complete another Super 10! Abhishek is hounded out.
U Mumba 21-23 Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: Naveen Kumar raids successfully and it is all ut for U Mumba as Delhi get back in the contest. It is all level now!
U Mumba 20-20 Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: U Mumba’s Abhishek Singh gets touches as Naveen Kumar also gets one point. He gets back and defends to help Delhi get the lead down to just 5.
U Mumba 19-14 Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: U Mumba have surged ahead at the start of the second half as Dabang Delhi make a few empty raids.
U Mumba 15-10 Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: After Ashish Kumar gets a touch and a revival, Delhi’s Naveen Kumar is stopped in his tracks by Shivam Anil gets a Super Tackle! He then raids successfully and Mumbai are back in the lead.
U Mumba 12-10 Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: Delhi’s Naveen Kumar has finally gotten himself going and Mumba look shaken! He gets back to back points and Dabang Delhi are surging ahead in the low-scoring match.
U Mumba 8-10 Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: Delhi’s Naveen Kumar raids successfully with a touch on none other than Fazel Atrachali. Mumba’s young substitute is slammed to the ground and it is level again.
U Mumba 7-7 Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: Delhi’s Vijay with the defence and the gets back with one touch (after a successful review from Mumba)! What a play from the Dabang skipper… to get his team back in the game.
U Mumba 5-5 Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: Delhi’s Naveen Kumar is yet to get a point on the board tonight but U Mumba are racing ahead. Mumba are dictating terms with a strong defense. Fazel Atrachali is the leader on the mat.
U Mumba 5-2 Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi: Delhi’s Naveen Kumar starts with an empty raid as Mumba’s Abhishek Singh gets a return with a touch on Jeeva. Vijay was caught by Mohsen Maghsoudlou as V Ajith return empty. Naveen Kumar gets back without a point as Abhishek Singh also goes back.
U Mumba 2-0 Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live, U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi:
Starting 7s –
U Mumba – Abhishek Singh, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, V Ajith, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali
Here We Go!
The Playing VII is out and it remains unchanged. Our local boy, Ajinkya Kapre joins the ranks on the bench.
— U Mumba (@umumba) December 24, 2021
Dabang Delhi – Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal
We stick to the winning combination against U Mumba tonight
— Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) December 24, 2021
U Mumba showcased that they mean business this season in their opening game, beating the Bengaluru Bulls 46-30. The most gratifying stat for coach Rajaguru Subramanian would be the raiding unit giving up just three tackle points while scoring 30 raid points. U Mumba’s lack of a superstar raider was a concern for many ahead of the season, but Abhishek Singh put them to bed with a 19-point performance against the Bulls.
Dabang Delhi K.C. also commenced their campaign with a win a 41-30 win over the Puneri Paltan. Naveen Kumar, the reigning PKL MVP, continued where he left off last season, scoring 16 points for his side. Delhi’s experienced defence scored nine tackle points against the Paltan and if that unit can be efficient this season, the team can emulate what they achieved last season.
U Mumba have been thoroughly dominant against Dabang Delhi K.C. over the years. Of their 16 matches, U Mumba have won 12, lost three and tied once.
U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. predicted playing 7:
Dabang Delhi K.C.: Ajay Thakur, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Singh Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay
U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V. Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Ashish Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari
Tamil Thalaivas came within a whisker of starting their PKL campaign with a victory, but an unsuccessful raid with no time left on the clock meant they had to share the spoils with the Telugu Titans. However, there were plenty of positives for the Thalaivas, particularly Manjeet’s performance. The raider showcased just why the Thalaivas put their faith in him during the auction, with a 12-point performance against Titans. The team would expect more of the same on Friday.
The Bengaluru Bulls had a rough outing in their season-opener, losing by 16 points. Losing by double-digits despite Super 10s from Pawan Sehrawat and Chandran Ranjit will concern coach Randhir Singh. The defence managed just three tackle points against U Mumba, and the team would be hoping that was a one-off and will look to correct that against the Thalaivas on Friday.
Since entering PKL in Season 5, Tamil Thalaivas have played eight games against the Bengaluru Bulls and have won just once, losing the other seven.
Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls predicted playing 7:
Tamil Thalaivas: Bhavani Rajput, K. Prapanjan, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil, Mohit-II
Bengaluru Bulls: Chandran Ranjit, More GB, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mayur Jagannath
Reigning champions Bengal Warriors commenced their title defence with a 38-33 victory over Pardeep Narwal and the U.P. Yoddha. Skipper Maninder Singh had an incredible start and finished the game with seven raid points. Mohammad Nabibakhsh carried from where he left off in Season 7, scoring eight raid points and three tackle points in a spectacular all-round display. More of the same will be the message from coach BC Ramesh ahead of their game against the Giants.
The Giants also commenced their campaign with a gritty win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their defence was spectacular, particularly Left Corner Girish Ernak, who finished the night with seven tackle points. Their raiding unit was efficient, with raider Rakesh and all-rounder Rakesh Narwal combining for 13 raid points. Coach Maninder Singh will be banking on his stellar defence to keep Maninder Singh and co. at bay.
Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortune Giants predicted playing 7:
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J., Parveen, Abozar Mohajermighani, Rinku Narwal, Mohammad Nabibakhsh
Gujarat Fortune Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh HS
