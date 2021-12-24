Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 3 Live Score and Updates: U Mumba Dominate Dabang Delhi, Thalaivas Take on Bulls and Warriors vs Giants

Read more

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi

U Mumba showcased that they mean business this season in their opening game, beating the Bengaluru Bulls 46-30. The most gratifying stat for coach Rajaguru Subramanian would be the raiding unit giving up just three tackle points while scoring 30 raid points. U Mumba’s lack of a superstar raider was a concern for many ahead of the season, but Abhishek Singh put them to bed with a 19-point performance against the Bulls.

Dabang Delhi K.C. also commenced their campaign with a win a 41-30 win over the Puneri Paltan. Naveen Kumar, the reigning PKL MVP, continued where he left off last season, scoring 16 points for his side. Delhi’s experienced defence scored nine tackle points against the Paltan and if that unit can be efficient this season, the team can emulate what they achieved last season.

U Mumba have been thoroughly dominant against Dabang Delhi K.C. over the years. Of their 16 matches, U Mumba have won 12, lost three and tied once.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi K.C. predicted playing 7:

Dabang Delhi K.C.: Ajay Thakur, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Singh Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V. Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Ashish Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

Tamil Thalaivas came within a whisker of starting their PKL campaign with a victory, but an unsuccessful raid with no time left on the clock meant they had to share the spoils with the Telugu Titans. However, there were plenty of positives for the Thalaivas, particularly Manjeet’s performance. The raider showcased just why the Thalaivas put their faith in him during the auction, with a 12-point performance against Titans. The team would expect more of the same on Friday.

The Bengaluru Bulls had a rough outing in their season-opener, losing by 16 points. Losing by double-digits despite Super 10s from Pawan Sehrawat and Chandran Ranjit will concern coach Randhir Singh. The defence managed just three tackle points against U Mumba, and the team would be hoping that was a one-off and will look to correct that against the Thalaivas on Friday.

Since entering PKL in Season 5, Tamil Thalaivas have played eight games against the Bengaluru Bulls and have won just once, losing the other seven.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls predicted playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: Bhavani Rajput, K. Prapanjan, Manjeet, PO Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil, Mohit-II

Bengaluru Bulls: Chandran Ranjit, More GB, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Mayur Jagannath

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants

Reigning champions Bengal Warriors commenced their title defence with a 38-33 victory over Pardeep Narwal and the U.P. Yoddha. Skipper Maninder Singh had an incredible start and finished the game with seven raid points. Mohammad Nabibakhsh carried from where he left off in Season 7, scoring eight raid points and three tackle points in a spectacular all-round display. More of the same will be the message from coach BC Ramesh ahead of their game against the Giants.

The Giants also commenced their campaign with a gritty win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Their defence was spectacular, particularly Left Corner Girish Ernak, who finished the night with seven tackle points. Their raiding unit was efficient, with raider Rakesh and all-rounder Rakesh Narwal combining for 13 raid points. Coach Maninder Singh will be banking on his stellar defence to keep Maninder Singh and co. at bay.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Fortune Giants predicted playing 7:

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J., Parveen, Abozar Mohajermighani, Rinku Narwal, Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Gujarat Fortune Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh HS

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 8 Second day fixtures will be held on Friday, December 24. All three matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

