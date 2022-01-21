Live now
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live Score and Updates: Haryana Steelers defeated Dabang Delhi 36-33, followed by Bengal Warriors taking on UP Yoddha at the Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Thursday, January 21
The Haryana Steelers hold a 6-3 lead in their head-to-head matches against Dabang Delhi K.C. The two teams last met only six days ago. Delhi beat Haryana 28-25. The Bengal Warriors and U.P. Yoddha Read More
Dabang Delhi 33-36 Haryana Steelers
Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha –
Maninder makes sure that Bengal go into the break being just one point behind UP. They have their work cut out for them in the second half.
Bengal Warriors 18-19 UP Yoddha
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha –
Pardeep Narwal is back in form as Bengal Warriors did not recover and are ALL OUT! The game is being played at breakneck speed and sure will be played down to the wire.
Bengal Warriors 15-18 UP Yoddha
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha –
Maninder roars Bengal back into the lead from the mouth of an ALL OUT with a SUPER RAID! What a game!
Bengal Warriors 11-10 UP Yoddha
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha –
From hero to… Ran Singh and Maninder make mistakes as Surender Gill has seen a change of luck for UP. They have wrestled the lead from Bengal and the Warriors are losing the battle now against the Yoddhas.
Bengal Warriors 5-8 UP Yoddha
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha –
Ran Singh has been a revelation since he has come in as Maninder has been in his element too. Bengal are off to a flier, sending UP’s plans for a toss.
Bengal Warriors 4-2 UP Yoddha
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers-
Manjeet Chillar’s dissent saw him get a second green card and a yellow. He had to sit out the most crucial moments of the game as Delhi paid the price. Haryana kept their heads and the lead to bag the match!
Dabang Delhi 33-36 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers-
Just a point in it between Delhi and Harayana. Dabang’s defence has turned around and how in the second half. Neeraj Narwal has been a revelation in the raid.
Dabang Delhi 30-31 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers-
A mistake from Vikash Kandola means that Delhi inflicts an ALL OUT on Harayana. This match is getting close now…
Dabang Delhi 26-28 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers-
Damang Delhi slowly but steadily making up the difference but Haryana are minding the difference so far. The wrong reviews have not helped though.
Dabang Delhi 20-25 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers-
The difference between Haryana and Delhi so far has been the defences of the teams. Vikash Kandola has done well in his raids but just one successful hold from Delhi means he has had a merry time tonight.
Dabang Delhi 15-21 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers-
Vikash Kandola is on a rampage for Haryana as Delhi are reeling under constant pressure. The Dabang have a lot of work on their hands now in the second half as the Steelers will look to see this game though rather comfortably.
Dabang Delhi 11-19 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers-
Haryana’s Vikash Kandola shows his magic again as, despite some fight from Delhi’s Sandeep Narwal, it is an ALL OUT inflicted on them. A good lead to have for the Steelers.
Dabang Delhi 7-12 Haryana Steelers
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 31 Live, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers-
Good start from both sides as Delhi began well only to be pegged back by some good work by Vikash Kandola of Haryana. The lead is slender only though…
Dabang Delhi 4-6 Haryana Steelers
After suffering two consecutive losses, including a 61-22 humbling at the hands of the Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi K.C. have bounced back and won two games on the trot and reclaimed the top spot on the points table. Their victory over the Patna Pirates in their last outing was particularly impressive. They held Patna’s potent raiding unit to just 17 points and scored 20 themselves, despite not having the services of Naveen Kumar. All-rounder Vijay and Sandeep Narwal held the fort in the Naveen Express’ absence, leading Delhi to a 32-29 victory. Delhi is averaging the fewest tackle points this season but is slowly finding its footing. If the defence has another stellar outing and Naveen makes his return to the mat, Delhi will back themselves to win and continue their reign atop the standings.
In their previous outing, the Steelers registered an impressive 37-30 victory over the Puneri Paltan. The raiding unit had a quiet day and finished the contest with just 14 points, but the defence was spectacular, with both Jaideep and Mohit scoring seven tackle points. Surender Nada ended the game with just one tackle point but was always on hand to assist tackles, as he continues to showcase that age is just a number. Haryana’s offence and defence are both top six in the league, but the game against the Paltan was another example of how both units don’t perform well simultaneously, putting the onus on one to carry the team to victory. If both units click together, the Steelers will be one of the toughest teams to beat.
The Bengal Warriors have seemingly hit top gear, as they are now unbeaten in their last four games and have climbed to fourth on the points table. They registered a gritty 40-39 win over the Bengaluru Bulls on Thursday, but it was aided by a stroke of fortune. The Warriors, though, won’t care how they win games as long as they do. Maninder had a quiet night by his lofty standards, as he finished the game with eight raid points. He’ll be looking to right that tonight against U.P. Yoddha and help his side close the gap on the top three teams in the standings.
After a tumultuous start to the campaign, U.P. Yoddha have finally found their footing. They are unbeaten in their last four games, and their stars are firing on all cylinders. Pardeep Narwal has registered back-to-back Super 10s in U.P.’s previous two games, but the Record-Breaker hasn’t been the one grabbing the headlines. Surender Gill has emerged as his team’s primary raider on merit. The young star has scored 42 points in U.P.’s last three matches and is the fifth-highest points scorer in the league this season with 102. With Gill, Pardeep, and Shrikant Jadhav handling the business on offence, Sumit and Nitesh Kumar are getting the job done on defence. The corner duo had a quiet start to the season but have racked up tackle points aplenty during U.P. Yoddha’s recent surge. Nitesh and Sumit sit 10th and 11th on the list of the league’s top tackle points scorers, and if they continue their recent form, they will be rising the ranks soon. With their defence and offence playing well in tandem, U.P. Yoddha will be a challenging proposition for any team they come up against.
When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?
The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on Thursday, January 21.
When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Thursday begin?
The first match will kick off at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.
Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?
The tournament in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.
How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?
Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.
