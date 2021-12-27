Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 6 Live Score And Updates: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Ends in Tie

Read more

Thursday’s games live streaming online and TV details.

Here are the match line-up details:

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba

In the first clash of the night, Tamil Thalaivas will face U Mumba. After starting their campaign on a high, U Mumba suffered defeat in their previous game against Dabang Delhi K.C. Mumbai raiders Abhishek Singh and Ajith Kumar had very little luck too and the scores were tied 5-5 after the first 10 minutes. Delhi changed gears towards the half-time, Naveen was once again instrumental and had reduced U Mumba to a man on the mat. But Mumbai’s Anil Shivam clinched a raid point and then a Super Tackle, to keep Mumbai in the game. The first half saw no all-outs and ended 12-10 in Mumbai’s favour.

Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas also suffered defeat in their last match to Bengaluru Bulls. Pawan Sehrawat picked up nine points and was ably assisted by his raiding partners Chandran Ranjit (7 points) and Bharat (5 points) as the Bulls recovered from their Day 1 loss to win the Southern Derby against Tamil Thalaivas on Christmas eve.

Predicted playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet Dahiya, Bhavani Rajput, Mohit Jakhar, Surjit, Sahil Gulia, Sagar Rathee, K Prapanjan

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Shivam, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Fresh out of a thrilling win, UP Yoddha, the GMR Group owned franchise of the Pro Kabaddi League, is set to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their third game of PKL-8, on December 27, 2021. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the match will be played behind closed doors at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield & Convention Centre and will be broadcasted LIVE on StarSports Network & Hotstar, 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.

The last time the two sides met, UP Yoddha won 38-32 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. The two sides have met a total of 5 times till now, out of which UP Yoddha won thrice and lost twice.

Predicted playing 7:

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal (Raider) Shrikant Jadhav (Raider) Surender Gill (Raider) Gurdeep (Left Cover) Ashu Singh (Right Cover) Sumit Sangwan (Left Corner) Nitesh Kumar (Right Corner)

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal (Raider) Deepak Hooda (All-rounder) Nitin Rawal (All-rounder) Vishal Lather (Left Cover) Amit Kharb (Right Cover), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (Left Corner) Shaul Kumar (Right Corner)

When and where will the PKL 2021-22 matches be played?

PKL 8 6th day fixtures will be held on Monday, December 27. All three matches will be held at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the premier tournament in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the PKL 2021-22 season?

Fans can catch live action on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.