Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 14 Live Score: Haryana Steelers Lead U Mumba 12-10 at Half-time

The action in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22 resumes in Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 4 with mouth-watering ‘double-panga’ encounters. In the first exciting Pro Kabaddi League match of the day, the in-form Haryana Steelers will meet a well-balanced U Mumba team.

In the second match of the day, UP Yoddha will face Tamil Thalaivas. Here is the match information for Tuesday so you can figure out When, Where, and How to Watch Thursday’s Games Live Streaming Online and TV details.

Match 1 – Haryana Steelers v U Mumba

As the Haryana Steelers take on U Mumba in Match 32 of the 2021/22 Pro Kabaddi League season, expect a tough battle between two powerful defensive teams. Haryana has the upper hand in the offensive aspect, as two of its players, Vikash Kandola and Meetu Mahender, are in excellent raiding form. Haryana, on the other hand, can take nothing for granted with the crafty veteran Fazel Atrachali in command of the Mumbai team. U Mumba has two firearms in their raiding department as well, V Ajith and Abhishek Singh. If they have a good day in the office, the Atrachali-led club might pick up their third victory of the season.

The opening match of Tuesday between Haryana Steelers and U Mumba begins at 07:30 PM IST.

Haryana Steelers v U Mumba Predicted Playing 7:

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Rohit Gulia, Surender Nada, Ravi Kumar, Jaideep, Mohit.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Rinku, Rahul Sethpal.

Match 2 – UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

In the 33rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, UP Yoddha will face the Tamil Thalaivas. UP Yoddha’s season hasn’t started off well this time around. They are presently eighth in the standings, with a single victory, two defeats, and as many ties from five games. Their previous two games, against U Mumba and Gujarat Giants, both ended in draws. Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas are coming off a stalemate with Dabang Delhi KC before defeating Puneri Paltan 36-26. In addition, the Thalaivas have only won one of their five games. They are fifth in the standings with a defeat and three tied games.

The two sides will meet at 08:30 PM IST in the second match of Tuesday.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Playing 7:

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Ankit, Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill, Sumit.

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit Jakhar, Sagar Rathee.

When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?

The Sheraton Grand in Bengaluru, Karnataka, will host the PKL 2021-22 fixtures on January 4th.

When do the PKL 2021-22 matches on Tuesday begin?

The first match will begin at 7.30 p.m. IST, followed by the second one at 08:30 p.m. IST.

Which TV channels will show the PKL 2021-22 matches?

The competition in India is broadcasted by Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the PKL 2021-22 season live streaming?

Viewers can watch the action live via the Disney +Hotstar app and website.

