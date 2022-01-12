Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 22 Live Score: UP Yoddha Lead Haryana Steelers 14-13 at Half-time

Live now
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021, Day 22 Live Score: Half-time! and Steelers have made a strong comeback. From 5-point down they finish the first half conceding just a one-point lead to UP Yoddha. The Steelers defence combines well and they take out Srikanth Madhav for a tackle point. But, Yoddha will be the happy camp going in to the break with a 14-13 lead. Star raider Pardeep Narwal with 6 raid points. for Steelers skipper Read More
Pardeep Narwal subbed in again and Super Tackle on him and the veteran Surinder Nada comes to the fore with a super double thigh hold. Two points for Steelers and a point for Steelers on the raid with Vikas Kandola going past Shubham. Points even at 19-19.
Quite interesting this! Pardeep Narwal is substituted. In comes Iranian Mohammad Taghi and he goes in for the Do-or-Die raid. Frantic raiding and he goes down. Meetu Mahendra with a Do-or-Die raid for Steelers and he is once again tackled by Sumit. Both of Steelers’ raiders are on the bench. Yoddha lead 17-15.
Vikas Kandola starts 2nd half for Steelers. An empty raid. Surinder Gill in for Yoddha and an empty raid again. Pardeep Narwal is starting on the bench. Meetu Mahendra on the other hand has touchpoint (toe touch) on Yoddha right corner Shudham. Another empty raid by Gill for Yoddha. Super tackle on Kandola, and he runs down the clock. On Do-or-Die raid Surinder Gill takes on Ankit and the defender pays the price. Vikas Kandola tackled by Ashu. Yoddha maintain their slender lead.
Half-time! and Steelers have made a strong comeback. From 5-point down they finish the first half conceding just a one-point lead to UP Yoddha. The Steelers defence combines well and they take out Srikanth Madhav for a tackle point. But, Yoddha will be the happy camp going in to the break with a 14-13 lead. Star raider Pardeep Narwal with 6 raid points. for Steelers skipper Vikas Kandola with 5.
Do-Do-or-Die raid and Steelers Meetu Mahendra out and so is PArdeep Narwal of Yoddha. Jaideep Kuldeep with a fantastic block. Steelers’ skipper Vikas Kandola with a bonus point and Steelers reduce the deficit down to just 2 points now.
Meetu Mahendra with tries hard as the last man standing, but he is tackled and that’s an all-out inflicted on STeelers. UP Yoddha with 5-point lead as Steelers regroup.
Review taken by Steelers and they keep their review. touchpoint on Nitesh, but no bonus. Pardeep Narwal at the other end, foxes Jaideep Kuldeep. One more point for Pardeep Narwal. Meetu Mahendra with an empty raid for steelers, but Yoddha in the lead with two straight successful Pardeep Narwal raids.
Tackle points for both teams on Do-or-Die raids. Surinder Nada blocks Srikant Jadhav while Meetu Mahendra is brought down by Yoddha defence. Pardeep Narwal revived and is off the mark with a multiple-point raid. He is up and running. Scores level at 4-4
Pardeep Narwal tackled! Not a good start for Yoddha and Steelers strategy of packing their team with an extra defending paying early dividends. Srikant Jadhav with the first point for Yoddha, touch point; but Vikas Kandola with a successful raid at the other end helps Steelers to a 3-1 lead early in the game.
Haryana Steelers have won the toss and they choose the choice of court. YP Yoddha with the first raid of the night and it will be the in-form raider Surinder Gill to kick off action, and he is tackled. Surinder Nada goes for the ankle and tackle point for Steelers. Vikas Kandola raiding for Steelers and it is an empty raid.
Yoddha are coming into the game with a win after enduring two losses and with two games ending in a tie and are placed eighth. Steelers, on the other hand, have two losses and two wins in their last five games, yet find themselves in the ninth spot, but are level on points with Yoddha. Big game for both the teams to move up the ladder and catch up to leaders Patna Pirates and Daband Delhi KC.
7️⃣ ke thaath 🤘#YoddhaToli, kya kehna hai aapka aaj ke Lineup ke baare mein?🤔#HSvUP #YoddhaHum #SaansRokSeenaThok #GMR #vivoProKabaddi #SuperhitPanga pic.twitter.com/c2m6rFhqt7
— U.P. YODDHA (@UpYoddha) January 12, 2022
Yeh hain mhaare aaj ke Steeler 7️⃣, jo bhidenge UP Yoddha se iss baar. ⚔️
Our Dhaakad 7️⃣ is ready to step into this high-voltage encounter. ⚡#DhummaThaaDenge🔥 #HSvUP #VivoProKabaddi #SuperHitPanga #LathGaadDenge💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/VOHIa2qT1I
— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) January 12, 2022
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight action continues in Bengaluru, with another round of double panga fixtures scheduled for Wednesday, January 12. A confident U.P. Yoddha team will look to extend their winning momentum when they take on Haryana Steelers in PKL 2021-22 Wednesday’s first doubleheader. Whereas, a top of the table clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC will be the second panga of the night. Both games are scheduled to be held at the Sheraton Grand, Hotel & Convention Center, in Whitefield, Bengaluru.
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season eight action continues in Bengaluru, with another round of double panga fixtures scheduled for Wednesday, January 12. A confident U.P. Yoddha team will look to extend their winning momentum when they take on Haryana Steelers in PKL 2021-22 Wednesday’s first doubleheader. Whereas, a top of the table clash between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi KC will be the second panga of the night. Both games are scheduled to be held at the Sheraton Grand, Hotel & Convention Center, in Whitefield, Bengaluru.
Ahead of Wednesday’s PKL 2021-22 clashes, here is all you need to know about it:
Match 1 – Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddha
Haryana Steelers will face-off against U.P. Yoddha in Match 49 of PKL 2021-22 tonight in Bengaluru. The two teams head into this contest on the back of contrasting results in their respective last matches. The UP team rode on a brilliant 42-27 win over Bengaluru Bulls, whereas Haryana endured a disappointing loss (26-45) against Tamil Thalaivas. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this Northern derby between Haryana Steelers and U.P. Yoddha.
Haryana Steelers vs U.P. Yoddha Probable Playing 7s
Haryana Steelers: Vikas Kandola, Ankit, Jaideep, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada
U.P. Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit
Match 2 – Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls
Following the first match of Wednesday, fans will witness an epic battle as Dabang Delhi KC lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls in the second and final panga of the day. The upcoming match will also be a contest between top raiders Naveen Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat, who will be in action tonight in Bengaluru. However, both sides suffered shocking losses in their last respective matches, as the the Jaipur Pink Panthers ended Delhi’s unbeaten run in the league with a close 30-28 win. While the U.P. Yoddha trounced the Bengaluru outfit 42-21 on Sunday. Despite the loss, Delhi sit pretty in the second spot with 32 points, while Bengaluru remain in third place with 28 points. With two of the top three franchises squaring off tonight, this is going to be a cracker of a contest.
Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s
Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Sandeep Narwal
Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mohit Sehrawat, More G, Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman
When and where are the PKL 2021-22 matches scheduled to take place?
Both PKL games on Wednesday will be held at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
When will Wednesday’s PKL 2021-22 matches begin?
The first PKL match on Wednesday will kick off at 7.30 pm (IST) while the second contest is scheduled to kick off at 08:30 pm (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the PKL 2021-22 matches?
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for PKL 2021-22 in India.
How can I live-stream PKL 2021-22?
The live-streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League is available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.